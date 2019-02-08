|
Eleanor McAvoy
Candor, New York - Eleanor Irene Auten McAvoy, of Candor, NY passed away on February 6, 2019 at Riverview Manor Health Care center at the age of 95. Eleanor was born in Ovid, NY on September 2, 1923 to Edward and Edith Murphy Auten. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her sister, Marian Wilson, granddaughter, Cecile McAvoy, her son-in-law, Ronald Russell and best friend Wilma Nichols. Eleanor provided child care to several Candor families for many years and is still fondly remembered by her charges. She belonged to the American Legion Auxiliary, Post 907 where she volunteered her time working on various events. She loved,crossword and jigsaw puzzles and was an avid Yankee and NASCAR fan. Her favorite pastime was playing Rummy where she regularly beat her granddaughters when they came to play. Known by those close to her as Precious, Eleanor was a proud member of her community and a light to those who knew her. Eleanor is survived by her four children: Edward (Aynne) McAvoy, Sr. of Palm Coast, Florida; Kathleen (Marcus) Harmon of Dade City, FL; Shelley (Todd) Ralph of Port Vincent, LA; and William McAvoy of Candor, NY. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Connie, Amy, Tristan, Terri, Tammy, Jillian, Janice, Edward, Julie, Paule, Brian, Robert, Lauren, and Michael, as well as several great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and their families. Eleanor's family would like to thank the staff and residents of Riverview Manor for the loving companionship, care and support they have provided. The family will receive friends Friday, May 10, 2019 from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. with a celebration of Eleanor's life to follow at 2:00 p.m. at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 137 Main St., Candor, NY. Burial will be in the Maple Grove Cemetery, Candor, NY. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Riverview Manor activity department in Eleanor's memory. Condolences may be made to Eleanor's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
