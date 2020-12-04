Eleni Petros Tselekis



Ithaca - Eleni Petros Tselekis, a long-time resident of Ithaca, NY, passed away on December 1, 2020 at the age of 80 years old. Eleni is survived by her sons, John (Cherie) Tselekis and Sarantos (Stacy) Tselekis; by her grandchildren Peter John, and Peter Sarantos; and by her sister, Diamando Mazi. She is preceded in death by her husband, Petros Tselekis and parents, Sarantos and Vasiliki Floros.



Eleni was born on December 29, 1939 in Zoupena, Greece where she grew, married Petros and began raising her family. Eleni emigrated to the United States in 1979 where she continued to raise a beautiful family and eagerly learn a new life in the US. Eleni loved her family dearly and did everything in her power to create a wonderful and loving home for them both in Greece and in the United States. Eleni was very generous, giving and full of life. A natural with anything new, she learned a new language and new skills, worked to support the Ithaca Diner owned by her son and provided top notch tailoring services to clients throughout Ithaca. A wonderful cook and cookie baker, she made the best Greek cookies and always had them on hand for her kids, grandkids and friends. A mother of mothers, she cherished her grandchildren. We will miss her incredibly and will always remember her with her warm smile and sparkling eyes.



Funeral Services will be held at St. Catherine's Greek Orthodox Church, 120 W. Seneca St., at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, December 7, 2020.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store