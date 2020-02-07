|
Elissa "Lisa" Olevano
Ithaca - Elissa "Lisa" Olevano, 87, passed away peacefully on January 30, 2020. She was born in Ithaca, daughter of the late Angelo and Elda Olevano.
Lisa was a graduate of Ithaca High School and was retired from Cornell University where she had worked for over 40 years. She had been an active member of the Newman Golf Course for many years and her greatest joy was tending to her rose garden at the family home on Meadow St.
In addition to her parents Lisa was also predeceased by her sister, Iolanda Bordoni; brother-in-law, David Bordoni; her sister, Mary Miller; brother-in-law, George Miller; her nephew, Jack David Bordoni and niece, Sandra Bordoni Townsend.
Lisa is survived by her nephews, Gary (Patricia) Bordoni and Robert Bordoni; nephew-in-law, Clifford "Kip" Townsend, William (Lisa) Miller and James (Nancy) Miller. She is also survived by her great nieces and nephews, Jennifer and Matthew Bordoni, Clifford "C.D." and Trevor Townsend and Thomas and Paige Miller and her great-great nieces and nephews, Maddison and Charlotte Bordoni and Dominic, Logan and Nyla Townsend.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020