Elizabeth A. Brown
Ithaca - Elizabeth A. Brown, 95, of 5113 Savage Farm Drive, Ithaca, died Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Kendal of Ithaca. Born March 16, 1925, in West Winfield, NY, she was a daughter of the late William D. and Florence Howard Brown. Ms. Brown earned both Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Cornell University, Ithaca. Then began her career as a home economics teacher in King Ferry, NY. She quickly advanced to a state administrative career with the New York State Education Department. A job in which she held many titles, including President of both the New York State Vocational and Practical Arts Association and President of the National Association of Vocational Home Economics Teachers, among others. At the time of her retirement, she served in the position of Chief, Bureau of Home Economics & Industrial Arts Education. Ms. Brown was a long-time member of the First Baptist Church, Ithaca. As a devout Baptist, she was highly active in the church, and as an accomplished pianist, she was generous in volunteering her musical talents. Betty, also enjoyed travel, gardening, and sewing. She is survived by several cousins who have always known her as "Aunt Betty." In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Howard D. Brown; her step-mother, Grace M. Brown, and her sister, Janet W. Brown. Due to the COVID-19 virus and current state lockdown, a memorial service will be planned for a later date. Interment will be at the Unadilla Forks Cemetery in the town of Plainfield, NY, next to her family. Betty's family would like to thank the staff at Kendal for taking such good care of Betty during her time living there and especially during the final days of her life when family and friends were not able to be with her due to the pandemic. The family is also grateful to Judy Kennison for the tireless friendship and support she provided Betty for so many years. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church, Ithaca, NY. Arrangements are by Herson Wagner Funeral Home of Ithaca.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Mar. 27 to Mar. 30, 2020