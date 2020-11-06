1/
Elizabeth Boyle
1940 - 2020
{ "" }
Elizabeth Boyle

West Danby - Elizabeth Boyle, 80, of West Danby, died November 5, 2020, at the Beechtree Care Center.

Daughter of the late Lewis and Loretta Williams Boyle.

Elizabeth worked in the food service at Cayuga Medical Center, Lourdes Hospital in Binghamton and Reconstruction Home.

Survivors include: Sisters, Kathleen Metcalfe of Newfield and Lois Grant of Colorado and Great niece and great nephew and several cousins.

There will be no services at this time. Bangs Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements




Published in Ithaca Journal from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bangs Funeral Home, Inc. - Ithaca
209 W Green St.
Ithaca, NY 14850
(607) 272-1922
