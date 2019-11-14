|
|
Elizabeth "Betty" C. Reynolds
Trumansburg - Elizabeth "Betty" Clara (Bartholf) Reynolds of Trumansburg passed away peacefully on November 7, 2019 at the age of 89. Betty was born in Ithaca, New York on November 26, 1929. As a young child she briefly lived in New Orleans but returned to Ithaca and graduated from Ithaca high School. She married Bruce I. Reynolds on June 5, 1954; they were married for 40 years until his death in 1994. Betty was the matriarch of the Reynolds family farm while raising her three sons. Prior to that she was employed by Briggs Hospital and Morse Chain. After the boys left home, she worked for the Taughannock Farms Inn until she retired at 86 years of age. In fact all of her granddaughters, one grandniece, and a grandnephew worked alongside her. Betty had a strong work ethic, high standards of excellence, and a high level of integrity. Betty was very active and never had any health issues; she was still mowing several acres of lawn. She loved to cook, work outdoors, and garden and when indoors was an avid sports fan. Betty loved to tell stories and had an infectious laugh. She also actively volunteered for the Gemm Shop in Trumansburg for many years. Betty is survived by her sons, Richard (Cheryl), David (Ellen) and Craig (Donna) Reynolds; her granddaughters Danielle, Brittany, Ashley and Caitlin; her great grandson Nassir; and her sister Ann Bartholf Pegosh. Betty was preceded in death by her husband Bruce; and her sister Jeanette (Bartholf) Flannery. The family will be present to receive friends from 12:00 to 2:00pm on Saturday November 23, 2019 at the Ness-Sibley Funeral Home, 23 South Street, Trumansburg. A short Celebration of Life will immediately follow at 2:00pm at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Grove Cemetery, Trumansburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the ALS Association. For additional information, please contact Ness-Sibley Funeral Home at 607-387-8151, or visit www.ness-sibley.com
Published in Ithaca Journal from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2019