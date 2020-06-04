Elizabeth E. Sanders
Romulus - Elizabeth E. Sanders, age 78, passed away unexpectedly at her Hudson, Florida home on Wednesday, June 2, 2020. The family will hold a private ceremony on Monday, June 8, 2020 at Covert Funeral Home, followed by interment at Ovid Union Cemetery. Kindly consider a donation in Liz' memory to: Beverly Animal Shelter, 50 East River Road, Waterloo, NY 13165. Liz was born in Bailey's Crossing, Virginia on April 18, 1942, a daughter of the late Robert and Estelle (Jenkins) Gouldthrope. She was married to Julian Sanders on May 18, 1969 and together they started their family. She stayed home until the children were in high school, and then worked as a pharmacy tech and tax preparer until her retirement. In 2005, Liz and Julian "Butch" moved to Romulus to their retirement home. Liz loved dogs and owned five in her lifetime with three of them being rescues. She spent much of her adult life with a 4-legged companion by her side. Her favorite pastimes included ceramics and crocheting. Liz loved to sit in a comfortable place with a good mystery. She was a lover of books and supported the Edith B. Ford Library in Ovid, NY with its expansion of collection and building. While living in Virginia she was an avid Bingo player and a member of the Women's Auxiliary of the American Legion. She is survived by her husband, Julian "Butch" and her children, Robin Reese of Sequim, WA, Sherry Beech of Anderson, IN, Eric Sanders of Grand Rapids, MI, Jennifer Sanders of Austin, TX and Mickie Sanders-Jauquet of Ithaca, and a large number of grandchildren and great grandchildren; her sisters, Eileen Castle and Barbara James, both of Hudson, FL. Liz was preceded in death by her brother, Russell Gouldthrope and her granddaughter, Brenna Jauquet in 2004. For additional information, please contact Covert Funeral Home at 607-869-3411 or visit www.covertfuneralhome.com
Published in Ithaca Journal from Jun. 4 to Jun. 6, 2020.