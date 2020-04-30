|
Elizabeth J. "Betty" McGarry
Scipio Center - Elizabeth J. "Betty" McGarry, 90, of Scipio Center, passed away Wed. April 29, 2020 at her home.
Betty was born July 13, 1929 in Sherwood, one of ten children of the late Henry and Gertrude (Bowness) Nolan. A life-long resident of the Scipio Center area, Betty graduated from Sherwood Central School. She was a communicant of the former St. Bernard's Church in Scipio Center, and was faithfully involved with the Good Shepherd Catholic Community cluster after. She was an avid golfer and loyal Syracuse Basketball fan.
She is survived by her son, Daniel (Amy) of Scipio Center, daughter-in-law, Donna McGarry of Bradenton, FL, 10 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, brother, Jim (Pat) Nolan of Ft. Myers, FL, sister, Marcia (Tom) McGee of Westport, CT, many special nieces and nephews. Betty was predeceased by her husband, Francis J. McGarry in 1987, by her sons, William F. in 2006, and Timothy D. in 2014, and by her siblings: Bill and Dave Nolan, Anne McDonald, Bob Nolan, Eileen Fitzgerald, Ruth Fedrizzi, and Monica Nolan.
A private graveside service will be held in St. Bernard's Cemetery, Scipio Center. A Memorial Mass and celebration of life will be held at a future date.
Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Hospice of the Finger Lakes, 1130 Corporate Dr., Auburn, NY 13021, or to the .
Published in Ithaca Journal from Apr. 30 to May 2, 2020