Elizabeth Lovejoy Treman
Elizabeth Lovejoy Treman, 82, died peacefully on December 28, 2019 at The Hacienda at the River in Tucson, Arizona. Betsy was born on February 27, 1937, in Ithaca, New York, to Allan and Tassie Treman. When she was eight, she moved, with her mother and stepfather, Charlie Drummond, to Yreka/Big Springs, California, where they began to transform 2,800 acres of Shasta Valley hills into a prime wildlife habitat.
Betsy attended Verde Valley School in Sedona, Arizona. She was a watercolor artist, and her passions were horses, birds, rocks, and theatre. She was a strong supporter of the Ornithology Lab at Cornell University, and many local theatre organizations, including the Tucson High School Drama Department, the local branches of the YMCA, and various nature preservation societies, including the Audubon Society.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Barton Treman, and sister, Elaine Treman Downing, and is survived by her first cousins Laura Treman Almquist, Carol Treman des Cognets, their children and grandchildren, extended cousins (the Roberts-Ross Family) and dear friends.
Her family is thankful for the support of the staff and volunteers at The Hacienda at the River, Arizona Advocates, as well as Do Diligent Care in Tucson. Her life was enriched by the beautiful gardens, the daily bird watching, and the interaction with horses, both at The Hacienda and with her Equinimity friends. The family is also thankful to all the friends and organizations in Yreka, California who supported Betsy over many years.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Betsy's honor may be made to the Lab of Ornithology at Cornell (https://give.birds.cornell.edu); or in Tucson, to the Friends of PACC (www.friendsofpacc.org) or Equinimity Horse Programs (www.evenequinimity.com); or in Yreka, to Madrone Hospice (www.madronehospice.org), the Siskiyou Performing Arts Center (311 Yreka St, Yreka, CA 96097), or Friends of Yreka Library (719 4th St, Yreka, CA 96097).
Special thanks to Casa de la Luz Hospice. Arrangements by Adair Funeral Homes, Dodge Chapel.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020