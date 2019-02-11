|
|
Elizabeth M. Collins
Newfield - Elizabeth M. Collins of Newfield passed away at Beechtree Care Center on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at the age of 81. Elizabeth was born in Ithaca on December 16, 1937, a daughter of the late Herman and Charlotte (Glidden) Hayward. She worked for 24 years at Wilcox Press in Ithaca as a bindery operator. Elizabeth is survived by her son, Daniel (Martha) Williams; three grandchildren, Ryan (Emileigh) Williams, Zachary Williams, and Laura Beth (Tony) Pearce; a great grandchild, Emerson Pearce; sister, Anne Ball; niece and caregiver, Patty Button; several nieces and nephews; and several close friends from New Life Victory Church. In addition to her parents, Elizabeth was preceded in death by two infant sons; and two brothers, Steve and Chuck Hayward. A Graveside Service will be held in the Spring in Grove Cemetery. The family asks those that would like to make a donation in Elizabeth's memory to kindly consider Foodnet Meals on Wheels, 2422 N. Triphammer Road, Ithaca, NY 14850. For additional information, please contact Ness-Sibley Funeral Home at 607-387-8151 or visit www.ness-sibley.com.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Feb. 11, 2019