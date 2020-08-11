Elizabeth (Betty) Norman



Elizabeth (Betty) Norman, formerly of Ithaca NY, passed away Thursday August 6 2020 in Ft Myers Florida (where she resided for the past 45 years). Elizabeth was born April 20 1927 in the town of Caroline, NY, to Elizabeth (Rich) and Charles Fox. Betty graduated from Newark Valley High School in 1945. In 1946 Betty Married the love of her life Mose Norman (predeceased June 19, 2015). Most new Betty from working many years at P&C in Fall Creek, then along with Mose as proprietors of the Derby Restaurant &Lounge, and coaching Cinderella Softball. Betty is survived by Daughters Darlene Norman (Russ), Debbie Burruss (John) and Michelle Taggart (Chuck); Grandchildren: Marcus Baldini (Shannon), Ashley Burruss, John-Michael Burruss, Jessica Conrad (Chris), Michael Taggard (Danielle); Great Grandchildren: Alexis Kellum, Sophia Rose Baldini, Makalya Conrad, Bowe Taggart, Catherine Taggart and her loving sister Dora Brind. A Graveside service will be held at Willow Glen Cemetery, Dryden NY, Tuesday August 18th at 11:00 am









