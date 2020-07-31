1/
Elizabeth "Libby" Patton
Elizabeth "Libby" Patton died on 29 July 2020 at Tudor House, Bridges, in Ithaca, New York. Libby was born on 26 April 1921 in Steubenville, Ohio. Her family moved to St. Petersburg, Florida when she was eight. She grew up and lived in St. Petersburg until she met Tom Patton whom she married on 10 August 1948 in St. Pete. The family lived in various places while pursuing Tom's profession as a minister for the Presbyterian Church. In 1968, the family moved to Ithaca, New York. Libby had a variety of jobs including bookkeeper and eventually Resident Manager of McGraw House from 1978 to 1985. She was preceded in death by her husband, one sister, and two brothers. Libby is survived by two sons, one daughter, two grandchildren, one great granddaughter, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was never happier than when she was surrounded by her family and the love they all shared. A memorial service for Libby will be announced at a future date, to be held at the First Presbyterian Church, Ithaca, New York. Interment will take place in Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania at the family cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to Hospicare (https://www.hospicare.org) or Heifer International (https://www.heifer.org).




Published in Ithaca Journal from Jul. 31 to Aug. 1, 2020.
