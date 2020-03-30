Resources
More Obituaries for Ella English
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ella Mae English

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ella Mae English Obituary
Ella Mae English

Ella Mae English, age 82 of Newfield, NY passed away unexpectedly at home on Sunday, March 29, 2020 surrounded by her family.

Born December 20, 1937 in Ithaca, NY she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Alice Robinson Carpenter. She grew up in Groton, NY and on May 5, 1956 she married Edward Elmer English in Groton. Ella was a CNA working for Family and Children's Services and The Reconstruction Home in Ithaca.

Ella is survived by her children, David (Linda) English, Michael (Dawn) English, Karen English, Vicki Peterson, Nancy (Donny) Carl and Steven English (deceased); many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, a large extended family and her beloved dog, Pixie. In addition to her parents, husband and youngest son, Ella was predeceased by all of her brothers and sisters.

A Celebration of Ella's Life will be held at a later date. Private burial in Groton Rural Cemetery will take place at the convenience of the family. Perkins Funeral Home is assisting the family. www.perkinsfh.com
Published in Ithaca Journal from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ella's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -