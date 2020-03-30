|
|
Ella Mae English
Ella Mae English, age 82 of Newfield, NY passed away unexpectedly at home on Sunday, March 29, 2020 surrounded by her family.
Born December 20, 1937 in Ithaca, NY she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Alice Robinson Carpenter. She grew up in Groton, NY and on May 5, 1956 she married Edward Elmer English in Groton. Ella was a CNA working for Family and Children's Services and The Reconstruction Home in Ithaca.
Ella is survived by her children, David (Linda) English, Michael (Dawn) English, Karen English, Vicki Peterson, Nancy (Donny) Carl and Steven English (deceased); many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, a large extended family and her beloved dog, Pixie. In addition to her parents, husband and youngest son, Ella was predeceased by all of her brothers and sisters.
A Celebration of Ella's Life will be held at a later date. Private burial in Groton Rural Cemetery will take place at the convenience of the family. Perkins Funeral Home is assisting the family. www.perkinsfh.com
Published in Ithaca Journal from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020