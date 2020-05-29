Ellen S. Rider
Trumansburg - Ellen S. Rider of Trumansburg passed away at Cayuga Ridge on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at the age of 77. Ellen was born in Trumansburg on September 6, 1942, a daughter of the late Francis and Agnes (Reish) Sarsfield. After graduating from Trumansburg High School she took a position at Cornell University and remained there until retiring in 1995 as an administrative assistant. Ellen was a dedicated member of St. James Catholic Church and enjoyed playing cards with her sister and spending time with family and friends. Ellen is survived by her husband, Lewis Rider; daughter, Teresa Whitaker; sister, Doreen (Roy) Doty; grandchildren, Ashley Whitaker, Kevin (Cassie) Whitaker, and Alessa Whitaker; great grandchildren, Colin, Austin, Kinsley, and Asher Whitaker; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Ellen was preceded in death by a son James Patrick Rider; sister, Teresa Sarsfield; and an infant son, Robert Francis Rider. Due to the current COVID-19 Pandemic, services will be private for family at this time. Public services will be announced at a later date. The family asks those who would like to make a donation in Ellen's memory to kindly consider Parish of Mary, Mother Mercy, St James Catholic Church, PO Box 403, Interlaken, NY 14847 or to a charity of one's choice. For additional information, please contact Ness-Sibley Funeral Home at 607-387-8151 or visit www.ness-sibley.com.
Trumansburg - Ellen S. Rider of Trumansburg passed away at Cayuga Ridge on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at the age of 77. Ellen was born in Trumansburg on September 6, 1942, a daughter of the late Francis and Agnes (Reish) Sarsfield. After graduating from Trumansburg High School she took a position at Cornell University and remained there until retiring in 1995 as an administrative assistant. Ellen was a dedicated member of St. James Catholic Church and enjoyed playing cards with her sister and spending time with family and friends. Ellen is survived by her husband, Lewis Rider; daughter, Teresa Whitaker; sister, Doreen (Roy) Doty; grandchildren, Ashley Whitaker, Kevin (Cassie) Whitaker, and Alessa Whitaker; great grandchildren, Colin, Austin, Kinsley, and Asher Whitaker; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Ellen was preceded in death by a son James Patrick Rider; sister, Teresa Sarsfield; and an infant son, Robert Francis Rider. Due to the current COVID-19 Pandemic, services will be private for family at this time. Public services will be announced at a later date. The family asks those who would like to make a donation in Ellen's memory to kindly consider Parish of Mary, Mother Mercy, St James Catholic Church, PO Box 403, Interlaken, NY 14847 or to a charity of one's choice. For additional information, please contact Ness-Sibley Funeral Home at 607-387-8151 or visit www.ness-sibley.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ithaca Journal from May 29 to May 30, 2020.