Ellen "Toni" Stewart
Ithaca - Ellen (Toni) Stewart of Ithaca passed away at Kendal at Ithaca on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at the age of 102. Toni was born in Catskill, NY, on March 21, 1918, daughter of Paul and Mae Saxe. She received a degree in Home Economics from Cornell University in 1940, where she met her husband, Jack Stewart. They were married in 1941, raised three sons in Suffern, NY, and spent summers in their cottage on the west shore of Cayuga Lake. She and Jack moved to Ithaca in 1980 and to Kendal in 1990. Toni was a longtime member of the Suffern Woman's Club and the Trumansburg Garden Club. She was active in the PEO sisterhood, class chair of her 75th Cornell reunion, and a member of the Trumansburg Presbyterian Church. Toni was preceded in death by her husband, Jack, after 73 years of marriage; son Bruce, and brother, Robert. She is survived by her sons, Jack (Judy) and Don (Sis), both of Ithaca and Vero Beach, FL, and her grandsons: Craig (Andrea), Hamilton, MA; Christopher (Amy), Katonah, NY; Andrew (Stephanie), Cherry Hills Village, CO; and DJ (Maggie), Riverside, CT. Also surviving are 10 great-grandchildren. Her family will remember her as a loving and patient wife, mother, and grandmother. Special memories include her sweet rolls, Sunday family dinners at the lake cottage and Christmas gatherings, her knitted sweaters and needlepoint, and her perfectly tended vegetable and flower gardens. The family will gather privately at a later date to celebrate her long and full life. Those who wish can make gifts in Toni's memory to Kendal's Employee Appreciation Fund. Checks should be made out to Kendal Residents' Association, memo line: Employee Appreciation Fund, and mailed to Kendal, 2230 North Triphammer Rd., Ithaca, NY 14850.
Published in Ithaca Journal from May 1 to May 2, 2020