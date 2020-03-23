|
|
Elmer "Taszi" Medgyaszay
Elmer Alexander "Taszi" Medgyaszay, aged 82 of Ithaca New York passed away peacefully on Friday, March 20, 2020 after a short illness.
Taszi is survived by his wife of 56 years Gerda, His daughters Tammy Tedeschi of Hanover, MA and Erika Goodyear of New Hope, PA , their spouses Jamie Tedeschi and Todd Goodyear and his grandchildren Emma Tedeschi, Emily Goodyear, Alexander Goodyear and Anna Tedeschi.
Taszi was born in the city of Sopron, Hungary where he spent his days with family and friends pursuing his love of the sport of soccer. As a teen he was selected to the Hungarian junior national team as a goalie. However, at the age of 18 in 1956 Taszi and a small group of friends were forced to leave Hungry for the United States where he was ultimately located to Ithaca New York. He had thought the move would only be temporary; "We thought we were only going to be gone for a month, who knew we would be here for more than 60 years! ". It was over those 60 plus years that Taszi would create the bonds and relationships that would ultimately define the kind, caring and passionate man he was. Taszi held many positions over the years including being the head pastry chef at Ithaca college for decades. The job he is best remembered for however, is that of loving husband, father and grandfather. He married the love of his life Gerda Sroka in 1964 and 6 years later they welcomed their first daughter Tammy. Four years later, on the same date, they welcomed their second daughter Erika. Taszi was always a man with a plan and with a new family, he began hand building the family's home that would provide a lifetime of wonderful memories. Taszi was an avid fisherman, had a soft spot for all animals, and loved to travel around the world, especially with family, including a once in a lifetime trip to Alaska he took with his entire family in 2016.
A Memorial service celebrating Taszi's life will be held at a date to be determined.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020