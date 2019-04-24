|
Elsie D. Switzer
- - Born August 19 1932 to Christopher and Anna Dean joining brother Robert. Long time resident of Trumansburg NY graduating in 1951 from Trumansburg Central High School. Bride to Clyde H. Switzer for 65 years. Mother to Kent Switzer, Chris Switzer. Beth Kyle and Cindy Martin. Grandmother to 8. Greatgrandmother to 9. Died March 16th 2019 in Kiln MS. Graveside service May 15th at 1pm Jones Cemetery followed by a celebration of her life at The Falls Restaurant in Trumansburg.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Apr. 24, 2019