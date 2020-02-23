|
Elsie Ecker Zifchock
Lansing - Elsie Ecker Zifchock, 88, of Lansing, New York, passed peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends on Friday, February 21, 2020.
Elsie was born to Hermann and Justina Ecker, May 17,1931 in (Portland Point) Lansing, New York. She was a graduate of Lansing High School, Class of 1949. She married Richard Zifchock in July of 1950, and together they lived in Lansing and raised five children.
Elsie was preceded in death by her parents - Hermann and Justina; and brothers: John, Joseph and Frank.
Elsie is survived by her husband, Richard, whom she was married to for 69 years; surviving children include Robert (Kathleen), Joseph (Cynthia), Edward, Gregory and Diane (William) LaRock; grandchildren: Lauren, Matthew, Laurie (J. David) Miller, Michael, Stephanie (Jacob) Lentz, Justina, Kyle, Erika (Ian) Mack, Jonathan, Kristen (James) Vann; and 9 great-grandchildren. Her sister Anna Wagner also survives her, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Elsie was a proud first generation American, remembering that her parents immigrated from Kleinmürbisch and Inzenhof, Austria - passing on to her children and grandchildren a love for the "old country," fluency in and of the Germanic language and a reminder to embrace cultural differences. She enjoyed cooking "old world" cuisine, especially during the holiday season.
She held several administrative positions, retiring from Security Mutual as a Customer Service Representative in1993, all-the-while raising her children and attending their many athletic and scholastic events. Elsie was well-known for her beautiful cursive penmanship, as well as the ability to create magnificent handwritten notes and cards. She crocheted many comforters to keep her children, grandchildren and others cozy during the cold afternoons and nights. Elsie was gifted musically with the ability to play her keyboard, to carry a charming tune and sing in her church's choir for many years in the Alto section.
She lived a very faith-filled life and aspired to live according to the teachings of the bible. She was a communicant at All Saints Catholic Church in Lansing.
The family would like to thank Tammy Rochford and Cortland care team for providing in-home care, as well as Cayuga Medical Associates and Cayuga Medical Center for their professionalism and patient-focused care, especially Dr. Brand, Ralph Zinn NP, nurses and office staff members.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Elsie's name to Hospice & Palliative Care, 172 East King Road, Ithaca NY 14850 or to the online or by phone 1-800-AHA-USA1.
Calling hours for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, February 25, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm, at Bangs Funeral Home - 209 West Green St., Ithaca, New York.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in memory of Elsie, on Thursday, February 26, 2020 at All Saints Church, starting at 10:00 am.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020