1/1
Elsie Johanna Schneider
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elsie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elsie Johanna Schneider

Harford - Elsie Johanna Schneider, age 91 of Creamery Apartments, Harford, passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020, at the Guthrie Cortland Medical Center after a brief illness. Elsie was born March 12, 1929 in Hoboken, NJ a daughter of the late Gustav and Elsa Kolbe Heinsohn and wife of the late Carl Schneider who passed away in 1998. Elsie was employed with Beth Israel Hospital in New York City prior to her retirement. She was a member of St. Luke Lutheran Church in Ithaca; she loved to walk, read and flower gardening.

Elsie is survived by her daughter, Irmgard Downey of Freeville; grandchildren, Jeanette Purcell (William Shaben), Jessica Downey (Tim Thomas) and Jennifer (Joseph) Urbanik; great-grandchildren, Morgan and Adrienne Purcell, Jaydin Downey-Thomas and Danica Downey Hall. In addition, Elsie is predeceased by her parents, two brothers, a sister and her son in law, Kenneth Downey.

A Memorial Service will be held at 3 PM on Thursday, September 24 at Perkins Funeral Home, 55 W. Main St. Dryden with Pastor Lori Carson officiating. Burial in All Faith Lutheran Cemetery will take place at the convenience of the family. www.perknsfh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Perkins Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Perkins Funeral Home
55 W Main St
Dryden, NY 13053
(607) 844-8161
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Ithaca Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved