Elsie Johanna Schneider
Harford - Elsie Johanna Schneider, age 91 of Creamery Apartments, Harford, passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020, at the Guthrie Cortland Medical Center after a brief illness. Elsie was born March 12, 1929 in Hoboken, NJ a daughter of the late Gustav and Elsa Kolbe Heinsohn and wife of the late Carl Schneider who passed away in 1998. Elsie was employed with Beth Israel Hospital in New York City prior to her retirement. She was a member of St. Luke Lutheran Church in Ithaca; she loved to walk, read and flower gardening.
Elsie is survived by her daughter, Irmgard Downey of Freeville; grandchildren, Jeanette Purcell (William Shaben), Jessica Downey (Tim Thomas) and Jennifer (Joseph) Urbanik; great-grandchildren, Morgan and Adrienne Purcell, Jaydin Downey-Thomas and Danica Downey Hall. In addition, Elsie is predeceased by her parents, two brothers, a sister and her son in law, Kenneth Downey.
A Memorial Service will be held at 3 PM on Thursday, September 24 at Perkins Funeral Home, 55 W. Main St. Dryden with Pastor Lori Carson officiating. Burial in All Faith Lutheran Cemetery will take place at the convenience of the family. www.perknsfh.com