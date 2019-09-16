|
Elvina Bastain
Candor - Elvina Evelyn (Cart) Bastain, 3/12/13- 9/13/19
Born in the Village of Van Etten to the late Henry Baxter Cart and Rose Elvina Hoffman, she was also pre deceased by her husband Clifford L., sister Louie Belle, brother Frank, and grandsons Duane Relyea and Darryl White. She is survived by her daughters Betty White, Joyce Relyea Elvina's one and only 24/7 caregiver for many years. She is also survived by her grandchildren Donald (Jan) Relyea, Dean (Bette) Relyea, Dorleen (John) Krauss, Diane Harvanek, Donna White, Dorla (Jay) Chalson, Doreen (Rick) Allabaugh; her great grandchildren Tonya (Kevin) Eiklor, Melissa (Ben) Jantzen, Amy Relyea, Janelle (David) Hurd Blake (Amanda) Schumacher, Holli and Jerome Chalson, Chris and Dustin White, Kaula Relyea, Miranda Relyea; and her great-great grandchildren Gavin, Arleigh Lynn, and Arawrein Rose Hurd, Jay Lyn Relyea, JayJay Roark, William and Nathaniel Schumacher, Cooper and Jaxon Eiklor, Hanna and Ava Jantzen, Tessa and Nova White. Elvina retired fdrom Morse-Borg Warner. She loved her gardening, trying new recipes, her family gatherings, especially her John Wayne movies.
At Elvina's request there will be no public services. Graveside services will be private. Burial will be in Chapel Hill Cemetery. Anyone wishing may make a donation to a . Condolences may be made to Elvina's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Sept. 16, 2019