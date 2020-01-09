|
Emalu Lee
Ithaca - February 15, 1927-January 7, 2020
It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the passing of Emalu Lee, 92 of Ithaca, New York.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Lee, sisters Clarice Couch (Mespell), and Ann Hurst (Mespell).
She is survived by her 7 children, Daniel (Sheila) Lee, Laurie( Warren) Plymale, Christine (Gene) Tollini, Heidi (Bill) Fern, Eric Lee, Jodie (Tom) Whittle, Cory (Digna) Lee.
She is survived by 20 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and 1 great -great grandchild.
Special thanks to Carrie Sawyer for the loving care she provided .
Emalu was born to Clair and Minnie Mespell on 02/15/27, in Iron Mountain , Michigan. Childhood days were filled with adventures with twin sister, Ann by her side and big sister Clarice In tow. Eventually they made their way East and settled in Ithaca area , attending High School in Virgil, New York .
She was the Mother of 7 children that were scattered hither and yon. One of her greatest joys was when any group of them got together and spent time with her.
Emalu had a creative flair. She was a published poet, having several poems published . She was an active member of the Ithaca Writers group for many years, winning a writer's award in 1989.
Emalu never saw a room she couldn't decorate. She had a sense of style that was pure class. Her wardrobe reflected that; never complete without a hat! She had various retail jobs to include owning her own shop, "Lee's Retreat"in Punxsutawney , PA. The family will receive friends on Saturday morning, January 11, 2020 from 9:00 A.M. till 10:00 A.M. at the Herson Wagner Funeral Home. 110 S. Geneva St. Ithaca N.Y. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 10:00 A.M. Burial in Pine Grove Cemetery will immediately follow.
She was a little package with a mighty power—it was spunk! We will miss the little lady with the spunk of a kid and the beauty of a pale pink rose .
Published in Ithaca Journal from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020