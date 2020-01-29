|
|
Erik J. Carr
Ithaca - Erik J. Carr, Age 48 departed this life on January 24, 2020 at his residence in Ithaca, New York. Erik was the youngest of three children and the son of the late Dr. Carson Carr Jr. and J Earlene Carr. Erik was born in Ithaca, New York on September 15, 1971; he received his early schooling in the Ithaca City School District. After High School Erik attended SUNY Canton and later the Culinary Institute of America (CIA). Erik loved life and in his early years embraced the many challenges and opportunities it offered. Friends were very important source of support and strength; he believed that friendship was a compliment to a successful life. As he grew older, he discovered that sports offered new challenges and heightened his desire to be a "winner". Erik learned various basketball drills and moves from His father and they enjoyed playing together. He spoke often of his father's prowess as a player. Erik was always ready to join friends in a game of basketball; he later sought ways he could be a coach to younger players. As Erik grew older, he found that cooking and preparing creative dishes was a challenging yet rewarding pursuit. He vividly recalled his grandmother's southern recipes and started reading books about various cuisines and preparations. He eventually applied to the Culinary Institute and was accepted as a student. Although personal issues prevented his graduation, he always had a dream of returning and completing his degree. In many instances Erik thought like a chef and enjoyed creating tasty dishes for family and friends. As Erik grew older, he had many obstacles to overcome. The road ahead was full of detours and was sometimes difficult to navigate. He struggled to reach his potential and never gave up hope. He leaves behind his mother, J. Earlene Carr; two sisters, Dr. Lisa Carr and Lauren Carter, three nieces; Paige Tutt, Adrienne Carter and Madison Carter; two sons, Joshua Carr and Desmond Carr; his faithful partner, My My, the dog. He was an inspiration to some and a strong supporter of others. Erik believed that hard work and determination could overcome all odds. He will be remembered by his family and friends for his desire to do better each day. A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Calvary Baptist Church , 507 North Albany St. Ithaca N.Y. at 11:00 A.M. Funeral Services have been entrusted to Herson- Wagner Funeral Home, 110 S. Geneva St. Ithaca N.Y. Online condolences may be left at hersonwagnerfuneralhome.com
Published in Ithaca Journal from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020