Erin Anne Bieber
Dryden - Erin Anne Bieber, age 47 of Dryden, New York passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at home following a lengthy illness.
Born September 28, 1972 in Croghan, New York she is the only daughter born to Robert and Roberta Blanch Zehr of Croghan. Erin was a school teacher at various school districts around the area finally teaching at TC3 until retiring due to her illness. She was also the deputy town clerk for the Town of Dryden.
In addition to her parents, Erin is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Christopher Bieber; sons, Nicholas and Nathan Bieber all at home; three brothers, George and Jerrod Zehr of Croghan, New York and Eric Zehr of Virginia; many nieces nephews and cousins.
In accordance with her wishes there will be no public services. The family will celebrate her life later this summer. Those who wish may make memorial contributions in her memory to Hospicare, 172 East King Rd., Ithaca, New York 14850. Perkins Funeral Home is assisting the family. www.perkinsfh.com
Published in Ithaca Journal from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020