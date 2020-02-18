Services
Perkins Funeral Home
55 W Main St
Dryden, NY 13053
(607) 844-8161
Resources
More Obituaries for Erin Bieber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Erin Anne Bieber

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Erin Anne Bieber Obituary
Erin Anne Bieber

Dryden - Erin Anne Bieber, age 47 of Dryden, New York passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at home following a lengthy illness.

Born September 28, 1972 in Croghan, New York she is the only daughter born to Robert and Roberta Blanch Zehr of Croghan. Erin was a school teacher at various school districts around the area finally teaching at TC3 until retiring due to her illness. She was also the deputy town clerk for the Town of Dryden.

In addition to her parents, Erin is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Christopher Bieber; sons, Nicholas and Nathan Bieber all at home; three brothers, George and Jerrod Zehr of Croghan, New York and Eric Zehr of Virginia; many nieces nephews and cousins.

In accordance with her wishes there will be no public services. The family will celebrate her life later this summer. Those who wish may make memorial contributions in her memory to Hospicare, 172 East King Rd., Ithaca, New York 14850. Perkins Funeral Home is assisting the family. www.perkinsfh.com
Published in Ithaca Journal from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Erin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -