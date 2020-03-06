|
Ernest Swarthout
Horseheads - Ernest Swartout passed away at the age of 94 on February 22, 2020. He resided at Appleridge in Horseheads NY. He was born on December 20, 1925 in Danby NY. He was the only child of Walter and Alice (Yaple) Swartout. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife and his son Bob. Ernie is survived by daughter and son-in-law , Jimmy and Janine Golub of Cazenovia, NY, with their children Natalie (Bobby) Tulsiani of San Francisco, CA with their children Ellis and Charlie and Ginger (Peter Mburu) Golub of Nairobi, Kenya with their daughter, Willa; son Don Swartout with his son Sean both of St Petersburg, FL; Bob's daughter Robin (Rodney) McWhorter with their children Alexis and Preston all of Guntersville, AL and Steve Swartout (Chirstine) of Tampa, FL with their son Brandon. Ernie grew up in Danby NY and retired from the USPS in Ithaca after 36 years as a mail carrier. He was a a veteran in the US Army serving his country in WWII. He was in Company B, 101st Infantry, 26th Division. He lost a kidney due to an injury he suffered in combat ; was held captive, and fought in the Battle of the Bulge. He was a life member of the: American Legion Post 770, Trumansburg, Fire Company #2, Ithaca , Veterans Fireman Association, Ithaca, NALC 333 Binghamton, NARFE, Elmira, and Danby Federated Church. He was laid to rest, with his wife, in Woodlawn National Cemetery where he received military funeral honors. Condolences may be left at www.barberfuneralhome.com
Published in Ithaca Journal from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020