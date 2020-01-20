|
Esther A. Hughes
Jacksonville - Esther A. Hughes, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, of Jacksonville, NY was called home on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the age of 84. Esther was born in Millport, PA on February 27, 1935, a daughter of the late Dealton Thurber and Maude Davis. She was employed by Ithaca Textiles for a number of years before working at ISA Babcock. Esther also provided child care to numerous families in the area, treating every child like a member of her own family. Esther loved playing euchre and was always looking to join a tournament or persuade friends and family to start a card game at a gathering. A gambler at heart, Esther traveled to various casinos always trying her luck on the slots. A master entertainer, she enjoyed hosting and throwing parties. She was a member of the Moose Lodge #426 in Montour Falls and was a founding member of the All American Horse's Ass Club, of which she was a lifetime member. More than anything, Esther's greatest joy in life was her family whom she devoted her life to. Esther is survived by her husband of 60 years, William Hughes Sr.; three children, Barbara (Francis Elliott) Hughes Workman, Amy Hughes, and William (Heather) Hughes Jr.; granddaughters, Emma and Olivia Hughes; sisters, Beverly (John) Gaffney and Roberta (Marvin) Eggleston; brothers in law, Collin Campbell and Francis Mettler; several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Esther was preceded in death by her grandparents, Benjamin and Ida Pearl Thurber; son in law, Butch McComb; brother, Dealton Thurber Jr.; and sisters, Estella Mettler and Mabel Campbell. There will be A Celebration of Life on Saturday, January 25th, from 2:00-5:00pm at the Montour Moose Lodge #426, 2096 County Road 14, Montour Falls, NY. In lieu of flowers please consider making donations in Esther's honor to: , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; Upstate Golisano Children's Hospital, 750 East Adams Street, Syracuse, NY 13210 or to a . For additional information please contact Ness-Sibley Funeral Home at 607-387-8151 or visit www.ness-sibley.com
Published in Ithaca Journal from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020