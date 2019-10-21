Services
Mecklenburg - Esther L. Thomas of Mecklenburg passed away peacefully at Cayuga Ridge on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at the age of 89. Esther was born in Ithaca on April 3, 1930, a daughter of the late Leon and Ruth Grover. She worked for many years at the Tower at Ithaca College as a waitress. Esther was devoted to her Catholic faith and had a deep love for God, all her relatives, friends, and animals. Her bright smile brightened anyone's day that she met. Esther is survived by her brother, Francis Mettler; and niece and nephew, Debbie Mettler and Victor Mettler. In addition to her parents, Esther was preceded in death by her son, Ronald Thomas; brother, Leon Grover Jr.; and sister, Betty Lou Grover. A Scripture Service to honor her faith will be held at 1:00pm on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at the Ness-Sibley Funeral Home, 23 South Street, Trumansburg. For additional information please contact Ness-Sibley Funeral Home at 607-387-8151 or visit www.ness-sibley.com
Published in Ithaca Journal from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019
