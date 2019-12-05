Services
Esther Saunders
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Loyal Order of the Moose Ithaca Lodge
367 Elmira Road
Ithaca, NY
Newfield - Esther Saunders, 78, of Newfield, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 29, 2019. Born on June 12, 1941 in Ithaca, NY, she was the daughter of the late Alexander and Tilly Vargo.

For many years, Esther worked for Ithaca College. In her free time, she enjoyed shopping. It didn't matter what she was shopping for, she just enjoyed the search for the deals. More than anything, she cherished the time that she shared with her family and her pets.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Lester Saunders. They were married from October 31, 1959 until his death in 1999. Threeof her children, Alex Saunders, Jimmy Saunders and Debbie Brazo also predeceased her.

Survivors include her son, Gary L. (Darlene) Saunders of Mohnton, PA; her 6 grandchildren and several great grandchildren.

A celebration of Esther's life will held at 2 pm on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at the Loyal Order of the Moose Ithaca Lodge, 367 Elmira Road in Ithaca. A graveside service will take place in the spring at Woodlawn Cemetery in Newfield.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Esther's memory may be made to the , PO Box 11039, Lewiston, ME 04243-9409. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bangsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019
