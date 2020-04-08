Resources
Ethel Mary Muzzy Klein

Ethel Mary Muzzy Klein Obituary
Ethel Mary Muzzy Klein

Ethel Mary Muzzy Klein: recently deceased. Wife and widow of Joseph P. Klein, Jr., mother of four, grandmother of five, and great-grandmother of one, Ethel Klein was born and raised in Danby and Ithaca, where she served Fall Creek Elementary School students as a teacher's aide, while caring for a generation of foster children through Family Services. Her family asks that those wishing to commemorate her make their donations to the Ithaca Salvation Army.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020
