Eugene Edward Denmark
Henderson, NC - Eugene Edward Denmark, 87, of Henderson, NC passed peacefully to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Rex Hospital. Born on August 15, 1932 in Ithaca, NY to the late Howard and Ruth Handlen Denmark. Eugene served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean War where he met his late wife Antoinette Ann Denmark, and they were married for 41 years. In addition to his wife and parents, Mr. Denmark was preceded in death by his sisters and brothers-in-law, Shirley and Richard Jones and Elizabeth and Charles Ashley. He was a devout Catholic, a hardworker, and enjoyed fishing, hunting and athletics. He was very proud of his family and loved them dearly.
A funeral mass will be held Wednesday at 2:00 pm at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church with Father Marlee officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Gardens in Henderson.
He is survived by his sons, David Denmark (Maria), Edward Denmark (Pamela); daughters, Mary Jo Michalski (Michael), Jacqueline Newhart (Bruce), Theresa Intinarelli (Ernest); grandchildren, Marinna, Matthew, and Molly Michalski, Curtis and Julia Denmark and Sophia Intinarelli; great grandchildren, Marlee Hunt, Maia Michalski and Michael Hight and his brother, Fred Denmark (Margaret) of Trumansburg, NY.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Lady of the Rosary, P.O. Box 593, Louisburg, NC 27549. Arrangements are being handled by Lancaster Funeral and Cremation Services, 804 N. Bickett Blvd., Louisburg, NC 27549. Online condolences may be made to www.lancasterfcs.com.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019