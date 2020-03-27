|
Rev. Eunice M. Tabor
Tabor - Rev. Eunice M. Tabor, 78, of Ithaca, passed away peacefully on March 25, 2020. She was born in Watertown, NY on January 23, 1942, to the late Richard and Ruth (Poor) Mereand. Eunice graduated in 1959 from Sackets Harbor Central School, 1963 from SUNY Geneseo, and 1997 from Garrett-Evangelical Theological Seminary.
Eunice dedicated her life to serving others through her roles as a teacher in Cazenovia, NY, florist in Marcellus, NY, and pastor in Madrid and Massena, NY. After retiring from full-time ministry, she served as Loving Care Coordinator at St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Ithaca until 2013. Eunice was an active member of St. Paul's, where she enjoyed singing in the choir, participating in small groups, and leading the Prayer Filled Stitches knitting/crochet group dedicated to providing comfort shawls to those in need. Eunice volunteered with numerous organizations in the communities she lived, most recently as coordinator of the food pantry at St. John's Community Services in Ithaca, and secretary of the Tompkins County Food Distribution Network. She enjoyed making cards for her card ministry, crossword puzzles, and spending time with her family.
Eunice is survived by her husband of 55 years, Richard; children, Suki Tabor (Chris Thomas), Laurie (Wes) Robinson, Melissa (Marc) Burger, and Jolene (Scott) Nonemaker; grandchildren, Danielle (Cody), Josh, Kennedy, Ellie, Alex, Cody, and Kevin; great-grandchild, Will; sister, Elaine (Dave) Sturges; brother, Edward (Kathy) Mereand; five nephews and one niece.
In addition to her parents, Eunice was predeceased by her sister, Esther Mereand. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Donations in memory of Eunice may be made to St. John's Community Services, 618 W State Street, Ithaca, NY 14850 (or online at sjcs.org), or to the Tompkins County Food Distribution Network, Attn: Joan Barber, Treasurer, 8 Hilltop Road, Ithaca, NY 14850.
The family would like to thank the staff at Cayuga Medical Center and Hospicare & Palliative Care Services in Ithaca.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020