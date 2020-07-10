Eva Ann Bennett
Ovid - Eva Ann Bennett, age 91, a longtime resident of Ovid, NY passed away peacefully at the Lund Home Hospice Care Center in Gilbert, AZ on Friday December 27, 2019 surrounded by her daughters. Eva had lived also in Scotia NY, and Norristown, PA.Eva was born in Cortland NY on May 15, 1928. She was the daughter of the late Carlton and Mary Osadchey. She was a graduate from Cortland High School, and Ryder College. Eva worked as an Executive Secretary for many years for Cornell University, General Electric in Schenectady, NY and later for Philco Ford Company in Blue Bell, PA. She and her late husband Charles, built Lake Country Estates on beautiful Cayuga Lake and provided lodging for guests for over 40 years. Eva continued working as an Administrative Assistant in the Thompkins County Library in Ithaca, before retiring. Eva loved spending time with her family and playing card games. She also enjoyed boating, traveling, crocheting, gardening, reading and going to the Theater. Eva is survived by her four loving daughters Shelley L. (Luis) Urrunaga of Ovid, NY; Christine J. --(Charles) Testa of Worcester, PA; Cynthia P. (Michael) Seigafuse of Spring City, PA; Brenda C. (Dan) Rose of Florence, AZ; Seven Grandchildren, Alex Urrunaga, (Vianey) Dallas,TX; Stephanie Testa Ruggiero (Joe) Conshohocken, PA; Brady Urrunaga, Dallas,TX; Lindsay Testa Paul (Jeff) West Conshohocken, PA; Nick Seigafuse, West Conshohocken, PA; Courtney Rose Moran, (Will), Granger, IN; Kelly Rose Meredith (Kevin), Orange County, CA; 15 Great-Grandchildren; A brother-in-law John M. Bennett of Seattle WA and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister Barbara Osadchey Wood and a brother Alex Osadchey.A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the Ovid Federated Church on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 10:30 am, officiated by Pastor Rob Mellgard. Prayers will be held at the Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery alongside her late husband Charles C. Bennett.
