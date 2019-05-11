|
Evangelos (Evan) D. Paneras
Thessaloniki, Greece - Evangelos (Evan) D. Paneras died on August 20, 2018 in Greece, following the passing of his wife, Sandra (Sandi) Lane Paneras in April 2018.
Professor Paneras was born in 1929 in Mytilene, the capital city and port of the ancient island of Lesbos in the Aegean Sea. The family migrated to Thessaloniki following the Greco-Turkish War of 1919-1922.
Evan was a distinguished professor of food science at the Aristotelian University of Thessaloniki, where he taught, wrote and conducted research for 27 years. He held a Bachelor of Science degree in Agriculture from Aristotelian, a Master of Science in milk technology and food microbiology from Cornell and an MIT Ph.D in food science and and technology, where he studied the use of isotopes i food preservation. He then worked for Kraft Foods for three years before returning to Greece and joining the faculty at Aristotelian in 1971.
Evan led research into replacing animal fat with virgin olive oil for healthier meat products he developed, a currently successful product line for major meat packing industries. He developed current low-preservative mayonnaise recipes, and other products created at Kraft. Evan was also the author of many textbooks on agricultural technology, food microbiology, and food science and technology.
Evan grew up helping his father, Demetrios, raised over 600 olive trees and 450 almond trees in the family field he loved and nurtured throughout his lifetime.
He fathered two children, Demetri and Alta, and has six grandchildren; Joanna, Evangelos, and Danae (Demetri), and Nefeli, Iris and Rigas (Alta).
A celebration of life will be held at The Danby Gathery, 1774 Danby Road at noon, Saturday, May 11.
Published in Ithaca Journal on May 11, 2019