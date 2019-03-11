|
Felipa Ramat
Ithaca - Felipa Ramat, 92 of Ithaca passed away Friday at Cayuga Medical Center. She was born on April 30, 1926 in Tamorng, Sta Catalina, Ilocos Sur, Philippines the daughter of the late Eustachia Acas and Teodoro Ramat. She was a communicant of St. Catherine of Siena Church. Felipa was predeceased by her sister Francisca Rabena.
Survived by her son Felix Ramat of Ithaca and her two grandsons Anthony and Michael Ramat of Buffalo.
Calling hours will on Tuesday, March 12 from 4-7 pm in Perkins Funeral Home, 55 W. Main Street, Dryden. A mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, March 13 at 11 am in St Catherine of Siena Church, 309 Siena Drive, Ithaca. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Donation can be made in Felipa's memory to the . Online Condolences and additional information visit www.perkinsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Mar. 11, 2019