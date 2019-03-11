Services
Perkins Funeral Home
55 W Main St
Dryden, NY 13053
(607) 844-8161
For more information about
Felipa Ramat
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Perkins Funeral Home
55 W Main St
Dryden, NY 13053
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Felipa Ramat
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Felipa Ramat


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Felipa Ramat Obituary
Felipa Ramat

Ithaca - Felipa Ramat, 92 of Ithaca passed away Friday at Cayuga Medical Center. She was born on April 30, 1926 in Tamorng, Sta Catalina, Ilocos Sur, Philippines the daughter of the late Eustachia Acas and Teodoro Ramat. She was a communicant of St. Catherine of Siena Church. Felipa was predeceased by her sister Francisca Rabena.

Survived by her son Felix Ramat of Ithaca and her two grandsons Anthony and Michael Ramat of Buffalo.

Calling hours will on Tuesday, March 12 from 4-7 pm in Perkins Funeral Home, 55 W. Main Street, Dryden. A mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, March 13 at 11 am in St Catherine of Siena Church, 309 Siena Drive, Ithaca. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Donation can be made in Felipa's memory to the . Online Condolences and additional information visit www.perkinsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Mar. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now