Florence Adams Clark
Florence Adams Clark passed away at her home in Kendal, Ithaca, on April 29, 2020. She was 93.
Florence was born in Palo Alto, California on July 20, 1926, to Florence Ober Adams and Ephraim Douglas Adams. Her father died when she was 4 years old, and she and her three sisters moved with their mother and step-father to the tiny mining town of Gilman, Colorado. Her childhood years there gave her a love of mountains and nature that was an abiding inspiration for her writing and her life.
Florence graduated from Colorado Springs High School in 1945 and Wellesley College in 1949. While at Wellesley she met Gardner Clark when they were both assigned to co-host a college mixer. They married in 1949 just before moving to Ithaca where Gardner began his career as a Cornell professor. During her years in Ithaca, Florence (known as "Fluffy" to many of her friends) was active in creative writing groups and theatre groups, from neighborhood children's theatre to The Ithaca Players. When their three children were teenagers she studied to become a certified teacher and taught English at Ithaca High School for many years, along with one year at the American School in Lugano, Switzerland. Her frequent travels to Italy and Switzerland with her family always brought welcome adventure and a variety of experiences that she loved to share with her friends.
Throughout her life she most enjoyed long walks outdoors, tennis, skiing, reading, and above all, writing. She was a published author of short stories and poetry. Her most recent collection, Poet Duet, co-authored with her younger daughter, was published in 2019. Anyone who knew her, though, will remember her most as an extraordinarily affectionate and engaging person, always interested in learning about people, full of empathy, sympathy, and humor. She loved living and embraced all that life had to offer. She was an outgoing, optimistic, and romantic person who took deep pleasure in the happiness of others. For those she leaves behind, it is hard to imagine the world without her.
She is survived by her daughter Beth Goldsmith and husband Art, son Crandall Clark and wife Liz, daughter Carolyn Clark and husband Geoff Cullen, five grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, one great-grandchild, along with many adoring nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. If desired, memorial donations may be made to .
Published in Ithaca Journal from May 5 to May 6, 2020