Richford - Florence Holcomb Brooks, 65, of Richford, New York, passed away on April 13, 2020. Florence was born in Cortland, New York on December 8, 1954 to her parents, the late Robert and Beverly Holcomb. With degrees in both paralegal and criminal justice, Florence practiced as a paralegal in Owego, NY. She also devoted her time in the community as a Fire Commissioner and a member of the Richford Auxiliary. In addition, Florence spent a great deal of her time on her homestead with her family. She loved running her family farm, fishing, and also showing her horses. Always a knack for the creativity, she sang and painted. In later years she spent her time crocheting and knitting, fashioning blankets, hats, gloves, scarves, and little stuffed animals for the kids for Christmas. Florence's love and devotion for her family and friends was apparent. Her words of encouragement touched people daily. She wanted nothing more than to spend time with her children and grandchildren, watching her grandson, Zac, play sports and her granddaughter, Adriana, dance. Not to be excluded, she also loved her special canine companion, Deedee. Florence will be dearly missed by her children Jason O. Gleason of Richford, NY and Jessica L. Brooks of Endwell, NY; her precious grandchildren Zachary and Adriana Austin; her brothers Newton Holcomb of Richford, Charlie (Doris) Holcomb of Richford, NY, Rodney (Julie) Holcomb of Newark Valley, NY; her sisters Rebecca Holcomb of Richford, NY, Roberta Holcomb of Richford, NY, Jessica Micha of Richford, NY, and Bobbijo (Heith) Hines of Berkshire, NY, along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins. The celebration of Florence's life will be held privately by the family. MacPherson Funeral Home, Newark Valley, is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be written in Florence's guestbook at macphersonfh.com.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Apr. 18 to Apr. 20, 2020