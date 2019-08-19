Services
Florence Nightingale Flowers Gates


1943 - 2019
Florence Nightingale Flowers Gates Obituary
Florence Nightingale Flowers Gates

Florence - Florence Nightingale Flowers Gates, called "Gayle" by her friends, 75, passed away from a long illness at McLeod Hospital in Florence, SC on the Thursday, August 15, 2019 surrounded by her family.

Gayle worked for over forty years for a number of companies in book keeping and payroll and retired in September of 2000 due to health problems.

Gayle is survived by her son, Phillip Ashley (Linda) Gates and her daughter, Maria Grace (Joshua) Osterhout. She is also survived by one very special friend, Julie M. McGee and friends Gerrie Turner and Pamela Brewer.

Gayle was predeceased by her parents, Martha "Tempie" and Edgar R. Flowers, and two sisters, Peggy Jean Tedder and Alicia Grace Bullard.

At her request, Gayle wished there be no funeral or memorial service and that she be cremated and her ashes strewn over the mountains around Asheville, NC.

There will be a Celebration of Life, by invitation only, at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to or the ASPCA.

Condolences may be made at www.burroughsfh.com

Burroughs Funeral Home and Cremation Services (843.651.1440) of Murrells Inlet is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Aug. 19, 2019
