Frances Anna Howell Lewis
Groton - Frances Anna Howell Lewis, 96, quietly passed on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at the Groton Community Health Care Center, her home for the past 5 years. She was greatly loved and will be sorely missed by all who knew her.
Mrs. Lewis was born on November 23, 1922, the fourth of five daughters of the late Edna Berryman Howell and Edward C. Howell of Ludlowville.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased in 2009 by her White Knight husband of 64 years, Gerald "Bud" Lewis.
Her sisters and their spouses, her in-laws, a niece and nephew, and her partner in crime at GCHCC, Mary Place, predeceased her as well.
She is survived by her daughter Ruth and son Dana (Cynthia Russell) of Homer; her granddaughter Diane Lewis (Bill Cascanett) of Homer; her grandson Jamie Lewis of Ithaca, her great-grandson Jacob Lewis (Ryan Southworth) of Locke; and her great-great grandson Giovanni Cascanett of Homer.
She is also survived by her nephews and nieces: Edward Inman (Shirley Sears) of Elmira, Nancy Pollard Johnson (Don) of New Smyrna Beach, Florida, Kathy Maness (Tom) of Belvedere Island, Georgia, Steven Smith of Ludlowville, David Smith (Rossina) of King Ferry, Connie Norman (Jimmy Rogers) of Groton, Larry Pataki (Jacquelyn) of Spencer, BJ Pataki (Tom Sroczynski) of Groton, Gary Pataki (Sharon) of Groton, Deborah Quinn (David) of Saratoga Springs, and Bradley Lewis (Lori Weber-Lewis) of Spencer.
Ruth and Dana would like to express their eternal gratitude to the wonderful staff of GCHCC, as well as the late Dr. Peter Clark, who not only lovingly cared for her but provided a healthy, stimulating environment in which she was able to thrive.
Services will be held at the Shurtleff Funeral Home, 103 Lincoln Ave., Groton, at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 8. Interment will be in North Lansing Cemetery in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to either the Groton Ambulance Fund, the Freeville United Methodist Church, the GCHCC Residents Council, or a local food bank.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Mar. 5, 2019