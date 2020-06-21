Frances Eva Rumsey
Enfield - Frances Eva Rumsey, age 93, longtime resident of Enfield, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020 following a brief hospital visit not due to COVID-19. Eva was born in Breesport, NY on March 25, 1927. She is survived by her children; C. John (Irene) Switzer of Maricopa, AZ, Ronald (Sue Gunther) Switzer of Citrus Heights, CA, Dianna Smith of Watkins Glen and Dawn (Jerry) White of Burdett, and several grandchildren and great grandchildren. Eva was preceded in death by her husbands, Charles J. Switzer and Dana Rumsey; a son, Danny Rumsey and a grandson, Christopher Switzer; and son-in-law Richard Smith. A graveside service will be held at 2:00pm on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Frear Memorial Park in Ithaca. A donation in Eva's memory can be made to the Enfield Fire Department or the SPCA of Tompkins County. For additional information contact Ness-Sibley Funeral Home at 607-387-8151 or visit www.ness-sibley.com
Published in Ithaca Journal from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.