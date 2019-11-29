|
|
Frances M. Evener
Groton - Frances M. Evener, 88, of Groton, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019.
Mrs. Evener was born Sept. 13, 1931 in Venice, NY, a daughter of the late Clyde and Florence (Mosher) Dann.
Fran retired from Smith-Corona after 30 plus years. She dearly loved her family, time with her grandchildren, visiting with her sisters, and collecting knick-knacks.
She is survived by her children: Cheryl Rolland of Chatham, VA, Jeffrey G. Evener (Teri) of Groton, Greg Evener (Melissa Cruz) and Sherry Perreault (Rick), both of Locke; 8 grandchildren: Katie LaFrance, Jeffrey W. Evener, Shaun & Shane Rolland, Justin & Courtney Perreault, and Savanna & Shentel Evener; 9 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Gerald G. Evener, in 2009; by her siblings, Ione Bresnan, Sharon Bell, Clytia Swartwood, Aletha Grant, and Melvin, Clyde and Carlton Dann; and a son-in-law, Gene Rolland.
Funeral services will be held at 4:00 pm, Sunday, December 1, 2019 at the Shurtleff Funeral Home, 103 Lincoln Ave., Groton. Friends may call on Sunday from 2:00 to 4:00 pm, preceding the service. Interment in Groton Rural Cemetery will be at a later time.
Contributions may be made to the Groton Ambulance Fund, P.O. Box 96, Groton, NY 13073.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019