Frances W. Resler
(September 04, 1925 - September 21, 2020) It is with sadness that the family of Frances Resler (nee Williams) announces her passing on September 21, 2020. Frances married her husband Edwin L. Resler, Jr in Miami in 1948, after which they relocated to Ithaca NY where they spent their remaining years and raised their children. Frances was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother. Her dear husband Ed passed away last year, and she is survived by her children Edwin (Jean), Timothy, Carl, Daniel (Linda) and Suzanne; as well as grandchildren Dassance (Reed), Seth and Gwen (Joe); and great-grandchildren Mason, Ellie and Odin. Frances was 95 years old.
Donations in Frances' name can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
and the Rett Syndrome Foundation.