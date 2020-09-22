1/1
Frances W. Resler
1925 - 2020
Frances W. Resler

(September 04, 1925 - September 21, 2020) It is with sadness that the family of Frances Resler (nee Williams) announces her passing on September 21, 2020. Frances married her husband Edwin L. Resler, Jr in Miami in 1948, after which they relocated to Ithaca NY where they spent their remaining years and raised their children. Frances was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother. Her dear husband Ed passed away last year, and she is survived by her children Edwin (Jean), Timothy, Carl, Daniel (Linda) and Suzanne; as well as grandchildren Dassance (Reed), Seth and Gwen (Joe); and great-grandchildren Mason, Ellie and Odin. Frances was 95 years old.

Donations in Frances' name can be made to the Alzheimer's Association and the Rett Syndrome Foundation.




Published in Ithaca Journal from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bangs Funeral Home, Inc. - Ithaca
209 W Green St.
Ithaca, NY 14850
(607) 272-1922
Memories & Condolences
September 23, 2020
Tim and family-

I was sorry to see this today in the IJ- keeping you all in my prayers.
MaryLou (Ferris) Forbes
Friend
September 23, 2020
Dear Tim, I am so sorry for the loss of your sweet mother. You are in my thoughts. Love Norma
Friend
