Services
Covert Funeral Home
7199 South Main Street
Ovid, NY 14521
(877) 828-3411
Resources
More Obituaries for Francis Backner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francis "Bud" Backner


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Francis "Bud" Backner Obituary
Francis "Bud" Backner

Willard/Ovid - Francis H. "Bud" Backner, age 86, of Willard/Ovid, New York, died at Cayuga Medical Center on Monday, June 3, 2019, following a long history of diabetes related illness.

Bud was born in Ithaca on October 24, 1932, a son of the late Frank and Margaret (Dean) Backner. Bud worked proudly for the City of Ithaca Fire Department, receiving a commendation from President Gerald Ford "for his heroism above and beyond the call of duty" and retired happily after 20 years and three days of service. Bud and his wife Mary started traveling to Florida, camping for the winter months, when in 1985 purchased property on Pine Island where he enjoyed commercial fishing until 2003 when they decided to move back to New York to be closer to family. Bud is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Mary, his children; Barbara (Roger) Seely of Ithaca, Francis H. "Skip" (Joanna) Backner of Ruskin, FL and Rory (Sandy Hinkle) Backner of Groton, 12 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and 2 great, great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Bud was preceded in death by a daughter, Diana Lynn Coutin in 2001 and by a sister, Shirley Kemp.

A Celebration of Bud's life will be arranged and announced by the family at a later date this summer. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to the Ed Sharp Memorial Scholarship Fund, PO Box 711, Ithaca, NY 14851-0711 or to the .
Published in Ithaca Journal on June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Covert Funeral Home
Download Now