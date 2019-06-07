|
Francis "Bud" Backner
Willard/Ovid - Francis H. "Bud" Backner, age 86, of Willard/Ovid, New York, died at Cayuga Medical Center on Monday, June 3, 2019, following a long history of diabetes related illness.
Bud was born in Ithaca on October 24, 1932, a son of the late Frank and Margaret (Dean) Backner. Bud worked proudly for the City of Ithaca Fire Department, receiving a commendation from President Gerald Ford "for his heroism above and beyond the call of duty" and retired happily after 20 years and three days of service. Bud and his wife Mary started traveling to Florida, camping for the winter months, when in 1985 purchased property on Pine Island where he enjoyed commercial fishing until 2003 when they decided to move back to New York to be closer to family. Bud is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Mary, his children; Barbara (Roger) Seely of Ithaca, Francis H. "Skip" (Joanna) Backner of Ruskin, FL and Rory (Sandy Hinkle) Backner of Groton, 12 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and 2 great, great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Bud was preceded in death by a daughter, Diana Lynn Coutin in 2001 and by a sister, Shirley Kemp.
A Celebration of Bud's life will be arranged and announced by the family at a later date this summer. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to the Ed Sharp Memorial Scholarship Fund, PO Box 711, Ithaca, NY 14851-0711 or to the .
Published in Ithaca Journal on June 7, 2019