1/
Francis E. Hertel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Francis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Francis E. Hertel

Locke - Francis E. Hertel, 71, of Locke, passed away Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020 at the Cayuga Medical Center in Ithaca.

Mr. Hertel was born Dec. 30, 1948 in Auburn, the son of the late Alex and Anne (Heigele) Hertel.

Fran was employed with Smith-Corona for 33 years, and later retired after 12 years with Borg-Warner in Ithaca. He was a communicant of St. Patrick's Church of Moravia, and was a member of the Sons of the American Legion, Post # 800, of Groton. Fran was an avid hunter and was active for many years with the Moravia Little League.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Cynthia A. (Mather) Hertel, two sons, Brian of Moravia, and Richard "Rick" (Adrianne) of Lancaster, SC, two grandchildren, Morgan and Dawson Bell, and many extended family members.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am, Tuesday (Sept. 22), in St. Patrick's Church, Moravia. Interment will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

Friends may call at the Shurtleff Funeral Home, 10117 Route 90, Genoa, on Monday from 6 to 8 pm. Face coverings and social distancing rules must be followed at the church and funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Four Town Ambulance, Box 28, Moravia, NY 13118, or to the Locke Fire Department Rescue Fund




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shurtleff Funeral Home
10117 State Route 90
Genoa, NY 13071
(315) 497-0576
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Ithaca Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved