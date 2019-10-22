|
Frank Darrow
Danby - Frank Darrow died peacefully at home October 18th after a brief illness. He spent his final days supported by Hospicare looking out over the fall foliage and wild birds on his property that he loved in Danby.
Born February 6, 1940 in Syracuse NY to Elma and Frank S. Darrow, Frank graduated from Williams College in 1961 and earned his PhD from the University of Pennsylvania in 1965. He was hired for the Chemistry Department at Ithaca College in 1966 and spent his career there, retiring in 2003. He was an active faculty administrative member, serving as Provost from 1972-75, and on the Board of Trustees. He was involved in the American Chemical Society and believed in promoting chemistry as a profession, and gave others support - from leading a summer student program at Ithaca College for years, to supporting local teachers with hands on experiments and fun science.
Frank married Cathy Twomey in the chapel at Syracuse University in February 1961. They purchased their farm in 1967 and created a love-filled home there.
Frank loved Danby and served on the planning board for a term. He was always ready to volunteer for neighborhood projects and was a walking historian of the hilltop. He also loved nature and camping, traveling in the early years to his beloved Adirondacks to canoe camp, and in his later years all over the country in his RV.
He is survived by Cathy, his wife of 58 years; their two daughters Carolyn Darrow Woodard and Gretchen Darrow-Crotty; their two sons-in-law William Woodard and Brian Crotty; and two grandchildren Jack William and Katherine Joy Woodard; and his brother Robert Darrow and family in Yellow Springs Ohio.
Those wishing to make contributions in his memory please support his favorite organizations or the organization of your choice.
https://www.hospicare.org/donate/ Hospicare of Ithaca
https://hangartheatre.org/support-us/donate/ Hangar Theater
https://www.acs.org/content/acs/en/donate.html American Chemical Society support for students and teachers
Published in Ithaca Journal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019