Services
Ness-Sibley Funeral Home
23 South St
Trumansburg, NY 14886
(607) 387-8151
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
St James Catholic Church
Whig Street
Trumansburg, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Brockman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank E. Brockman


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank E. Brockman Obituary
Frank E. Brockman

Trumansburg - Frank E. Brockman, age 79, of Philadelphia, PA and formerly of Dobbs Ferry, NY, died peacefully at his Congress Street home on Wednesday, July 10, 2019.

Frank was born in Philadelphia, PA on August 29, 1939, a son of the late Frank G. and Margaret (Elliott) Brockman. Frank served his country in the United States Navy from 1965-1968 as a Lieutenant JG and served in the Peace Corps in Nigeria. He earned a PhD from Cornell University and worked as an Agronomist for the International Institute of Tropical Agricultural. His career as an agronomist spanned multiple continents and included projects in Tanzania, Nigeria, Burkino Faso, Democratic Republic of the Congo, North Korea, Madagascar, Zimbabwe, Kenya, India, Haiti and Ethiopia. Frank also spent time as a visiting scholar at Oxford University, England. Aside from Franks' formal work he enjoyed gardening, running, biking, motorcycling, travel and his organic farm.

Frank is survived by his wife of 51 years, Elvira (Viggiano) Brockman of Trumansburg, NY; his children, Domenica Margaret (Justin) Brockman-Hjortshoj of Trumansburg, NY Frank Donato (Suzanne) Brockman of Baltimore, MD. Mario William (Corina Birta) Brockman of NYC, NY.; his nephews, William Brockman of Baltimore, MD. and Theodore Brockman of California; a sister-in-law, Anne Ferris; and seven grandchildren, Maren, Beatrix, Magdalena, Robin and Ulysses, Jude and Bianca. Frank was preceded in death by his brother, William.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00pm on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at St James Catholic Church on Whig Street in Trumansburg. Prayers of committal will be held at St. James Cemetery. A reception will be hosted by the family at their home, 3 Congress Street, following services on Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Frank Brockman Memorial Fund at Southwest Baltimore Charter School 1300 Herkimer Street Baltimore Maryland 21223 or via their website https://www.sbcschool.org/give/donate

For additional information, please contact Ness-Sibley Funeral Home at 607-387-8151 or visit www.ness-sibley.com
Published in Ithaca Journal on July 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now