Frank E. Brockman
Trumansburg - Frank E. Brockman, age 79, of Philadelphia, PA and formerly of Dobbs Ferry, NY, died peacefully at his Congress Street home on Wednesday, July 10, 2019.
Frank was born in Philadelphia, PA on August 29, 1939, a son of the late Frank G. and Margaret (Elliott) Brockman. Frank served his country in the United States Navy from 1965-1968 as a Lieutenant JG and served in the Peace Corps in Nigeria. He earned a PhD from Cornell University and worked as an Agronomist for the International Institute of Tropical Agricultural. His career as an agronomist spanned multiple continents and included projects in Tanzania, Nigeria, Burkino Faso, Democratic Republic of the Congo, North Korea, Madagascar, Zimbabwe, Kenya, India, Haiti and Ethiopia. Frank also spent time as a visiting scholar at Oxford University, England. Aside from Franks' formal work he enjoyed gardening, running, biking, motorcycling, travel and his organic farm.
Frank is survived by his wife of 51 years, Elvira (Viggiano) Brockman of Trumansburg, NY; his children, Domenica Margaret (Justin) Brockman-Hjortshoj of Trumansburg, NY Frank Donato (Suzanne) Brockman of Baltimore, MD. Mario William (Corina Birta) Brockman of NYC, NY.; his nephews, William Brockman of Baltimore, MD. and Theodore Brockman of California; a sister-in-law, Anne Ferris; and seven grandchildren, Maren, Beatrix, Magdalena, Robin and Ulysses, Jude and Bianca. Frank was preceded in death by his brother, William.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00pm on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at St James Catholic Church on Whig Street in Trumansburg. Prayers of committal will be held at St. James Cemetery. A reception will be hosted by the family at their home, 3 Congress Street, following services on Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Frank Brockman Memorial Fund at Southwest Baltimore Charter School 1300 Herkimer Street Baltimore Maryland 21223 or via their website https://www.sbcschool.org/give/donate
For additional information, please contact Ness-Sibley Funeral Home at 607-387-8151 or visit www.ness-sibley.com
Published in Ithaca Journal on July 15, 2019