Frank Joseph Raponi, Sr.



Ithaca - Frank Joseph Raponi, Sr. 93, passed away peacefully at home, after a brief illness, on November 8, 2020.



Frank was born in Ithaca, NY on September 7, 1927. Predeceased by his parents Vincenzo and Eva (Webster) Raponi, his brother Pasquale (Pat) Raponi , sister Angela Raponi Ceracche Servidone, son Stephen Raponi, daughters in law Ann (Harnett) Raponi, Bonnie (Cowley) Raponi and Galina (Brusilovski) Raponi, granddaughter Emily (Raponi) Young , great grandsons Ryan McGowan and Braddock Young. Frank is Survived by the love of his life, his wife of 67 years, Alice Jean (Ribble) Raponi and six of his children, Michael (Eileen), Gregory (Lana), Daniel ( Lou Ann), Frank Jr (Julie), Timothy (Angela) and Lisa (Randy Davis). He is also survived by his loving sister Marguerite (Raponi) McCartney (Roy). Frank was a beloved "Papa" to 19 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.



Frank was a lifelong resident of Ithaca, residing in the South Hill area for most of his life, graduating from Immaculate Conception School in 1940 and Ithaca High School in 1944. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corp in 1945 at the age of seventeen. During his enlistment, he fought in the Korean War taking part in the Inchon landing and the battle at the Chosin Reservoir. His company (D Company, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marines) took heavy losses during the Korean conflict, several times losing over 100 men. He was one of only six people of the 209 person company to remain with the company the entire time in Korea. He earned the Purple Heart for sustaining injury in combat and is authorized to wear the Presidential Unit Citation Award with two silver stars for repeated awards, the Good Conduct Medal, the China Service Ribbon, the American Campaign Ribbon, the Pacific Campaign Ribbon, the World War II Victory Medal and the Korean Presidential Citation Award. He was Honorably discharged from the USMC in October 1951.



After his military service, Frank returned to Ithaca and married Jean on May 2, 1953. Frank spent a majority of his career working for Gannett News Services as a printer for the Ithaca Journal, where he retired after 39 years. During his years in Ithaca, he and Jean were lifelong members of Immaculate Conception Church and raised seven children. Family was always first. He coached youth hockey and played and coached men's softball and volleyball starting the "over 30" softball league and an adult volleyball league. He and Jean were avid Cornell Hockey and New York Yankee fans.



We would like to express thanks and gratitude to the caregivers and family members who provided care and compassion to Frank during his final days.



A private family service will be held at Immaculate Conception Church and burial with military honors will follow at the Calvary Cemetery with Bangs Funeral Home assisting. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Immaculate Conception Church.









