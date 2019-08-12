|
|
Frank "Tinker" Updyke
Candor, New York - Frank "Tinker" Updyke, 74, went to be with the Lord, Saturday, August 10, 2019. Frank was born in Hornell, NY to the late Ellen Scholla and Robert Updyke, Sr. and his wife, Barbara. Along with his parents, he was predeceased by two brothers, Robert, Jr. and Mike Updyke; sister, Mary McAllister; his in-laws, William and Margaret Quick; two brothers-in-laws, Don Quick, Sr., William Quick, Jr.; sister-in-law, Frieda (Fred) Billings. Frank is survived by his wife of 55 years, Laura Updyke; son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Anette Updyke; daughter and son-in-law, Annette and Glenn Dougherty; six grandchildren and their spouses, Justin Updyke, Jorden and Allie Updyke, Jessica and Gino Martone, Alicia Updyke, Lindsay Dougherty, Joel Dougherty; great-grandson, Jayce Waylon Updyke; brothers and sisters, Bill and Maxine Updyke, Terry Coates, Jennifer Luu, Tracy Updyke, Peg Granger, Joyce Stewart, Lloyd and Brenda Quick, Carol and Ken Decker; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Frank retired from Cornell University with over 30 years of service. He was an active member and volunteer of the Smith Valley Cemetery Assoc., having served as a trustee and past President. Frank and Laura are proud members of the Grace Bible Church. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 137 Main St., Candor, NY with the Pastor Ralph Kelsey, officiating. Burial will follow in the Smith Valley Cemetery, Willseyville, NY. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made in Frank Updyke's memory to the Grace Bible Church, 19 Owego Road, Candor, NY 13743. Condolences may be made to Frank's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Aug. 12, 2019