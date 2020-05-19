|
|
Fred Albert Ink
Fred Albert Ink passed away on May 15, 2020 at the age of 74. He finally returned home to be with his Lord and his wife Faye J. Fowler Ink whom he missed dearly since 2012. He had three daughters: Julie (Randy) Kemp, Susan (Don) Wagner, and Sandy Ink; grandchildren: Ashley and Richie Rose III, Kimberly and Andy Bradford Jr., Bethanie Ink, Ava Wagner; great-grandchildren: Aireanna Taylor, Rodney IV, and Bryant Rose. He also had a very large extended family; brothers: Raymond and Harriet Ink, Marvin and Connie Ink, Hugh and Jan Ink; sisters: Betty Pierce, Stella and Hal Phoenix; sisters-in-law: June Ink, Janice Williamson, along with many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Lewis and Lanelle Ink, brother Russell Ink, brother Arthur Pierce and William Fowler Jr. Fred was an avid hunter and fisherman back in the day. He loved going to Bob's Lake in Ontario, Canada to walleye fish. He was in the Navy from 1965 until 1969 on the USS Essex and was a part of retrieving the Apollo 7 spacecraft out of the water, which he talked about often. Services and burial will be announced at a later date. Please make charitable contributions to the Vets in Nature who provide hunting and fishing for all veterans. You may mail checks to 448 Taggart Road, Newfield, NY 14867 and please make checks payable to "Vets in Nature or Carol Cook." Online condolences may be left at www.hersonwagnerfuneralhome.com
Published in Ithaca Journal from May 19 to May 20, 2020