Services
Bangs Funeral Home, Inc. - Ithaca
209 W Green St.
Ithaca, NY 14850
(607) 272-1922
For more information about
Fred Rumsey
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Fred Rumsey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fred L. Rumsey


1969 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Fred L. Rumsey Obituary
Fred L. Rumsey

Enfield - Went home to be with the Lord on February 13, 2020, after a long battle with lung disease. He is survived by his daughter Ellen and son Clayton. His parents Philip and Kathryn Rumsey, sisters Starleen Landon and Dyan (Kevin) Manley. Several Nephews, Nieces, Uncles, Aunts and cousins. Fred worked at Solomon Realty, he had a great passion for the work he did there and enjoyed working with his colleagues. Fred enjoyed trap and skeet shooting at Groton Rod & Gun Club and he was a lifetime auxiliary member of the . In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Salvation Army. Service and Celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Fred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bangs Funeral Home, Inc. - Ithaca
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -