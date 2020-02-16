|
|
Fred L. Rumsey
Enfield - Went home to be with the Lord on February 13, 2020, after a long battle with lung disease. He is survived by his daughter Ellen and son Clayton. His parents Philip and Kathryn Rumsey, sisters Starleen Landon and Dyan (Kevin) Manley. Several Nephews, Nieces, Uncles, Aunts and cousins. Fred worked at Solomon Realty, he had a great passion for the work he did there and enjoyed working with his colleagues. Fred enjoyed trap and skeet shooting at Groton Rod & Gun Club and he was a lifetime auxiliary member of the . In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Salvation Army. Service and Celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020