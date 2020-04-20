|
|
Frederica (Freddie) Ann Gibson (Tucker)
Frederica (Freddie) Ann Gibson (Tucker), 87, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 15, 2020 at M.M. Ewing Continuing care center after a long illness. Freddie was born in Oswego NY and attended Mexico Academy . She was a graduate of SUNY Canton class of 1952 After graduation Freddie moved to Syracuse and took a job managing a dining hall at Syracuse University. It was in Syracuse where Freddie met her future husband.They were married in 1956 and moved to Ithaca NY . Frank and Freddie were deeply devoted to each other and their family and were married for 55 years. Freddie took off 10 years to stay home and raise a family before returning to work as an Office manager and then finished her career as an Administrative Assistant at Cornell University. Freddie and Frank , along with several of their close friends retired to Ft Myers FL. Frank and Freddie were adored by their four granddaughters and were very active in their lives. Freddie is predeceased by her husband Frank Gibson and parents, Ernest and Bertha Tucker. Freddie is survived by her three children James Gibson (Connie) and their daughter Megan, Patricia Gibson, Thomas Gibson (Michele) and their daughters Kathryn, Kelly and Kerry. Freddie was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She will be missed dearly. A celebration of life will be planned for the summer.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020