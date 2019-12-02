Services
Shurtleff Funeral Home
10117 State Route 90
Genoa, NY 13071
(315) 497-0576
Frederick A. Jones Obituary
Frederick A. Jones

Moravia - Frederick A. Jones, 83, of Moravia, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019.

Mr. Jones was born Nov. 20, 1936 in Auburn, a son of the late Cecil (Clay) and Alice (Morton) Jones. Fred was formerly employed as a welder with the Triangle Steel Company in Ithaca. He was a Marine Corps veteran, and devoted his life to all of his family. Fred was a wood-working enthusiast.

Fred is survived by his ten children: Claudia Gregg (Bill) of Trumansburg, David Jones (Elizabeth) of Ithaca, Laurie Lees (Mike Sherwood) of Trumansburg, Lisa Giannone (Matt Homick)of Auburn, Carol Draper (John) of Locke, Allen Coffin (Dee Dee) of Fulton, Dale Coffin of Locke, Laurrie Coffin of Trumansburg, Barbara Woodmansee of Auburn, and Brenda Doeing (Bill) of Genoa; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, a brother, Gary Jones (Karen), two sisters, Beverly Aldrich and Barbara Sinn, and a sister-in-law, Betty Shea Jones.

Fred was predeceased by his wife of 38 years, Virginia L. "Jenny" (Dall) Jones, in 2011, by his son, Edward Cummings, by his grandchildren: Madeline Woodmansee, Kurtis Doeing, and Joshua Cummings; brother, Donald Jones, and brother-in-law, Jerry Sinn.

Friends may call at the Shurtleff Funeral Home, 10117 Route 90, Genoa, on Monday (Dec.9) from 4 to 6 p.m.

A private graveside service will be held in the Spring of 2020.

Contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the Doeing-Otis Memorial Scholarship, 1300 Walter Corey Rd., Genoa, NY 13071, or to Southern Cayuga Ambulance, PO Box 7, Poplar Ridge, NY 13139.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019
